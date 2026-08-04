Raiders' Maxx Crosby recalls Rich Bisaccia advice: 'Don't wait to lead'

The Las Vegas Raiders' open training camp practice on Monday was high-energy, despite the scorching heat. It was a physical day, particularly because Maxx Crosby’s movement was astonishing as he recovered from a knee injury – the very same knee that had sidelined him from OTAs at the end of the season.

"We have a professional group of players,” coach Klint Kubiak said after the practice. “They care about getting better. We don't have any turds. We've got guys here that want to be here, that want to win, that want to change this place." May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

During an interview with the NFL Network at the Raiders' training camp on Monday, star defensive end Crosby said that a win is essential at all costs.

"I’m a Raider to the core and I want to win more than anything,” Crosby said. “So, it's going to take all of us, not just myself. It's everyone. It's all three levels."

Crosby mentioned that former coach Rich Bisaccia told him:

"He pulled me in his office one day. He's like, ‘Don't wait to lead. If you want to win, don't wait to lead. If you want to sit around and let these other guys that shouldn't be in a position to lead, good luck.’"

“I’m a Raider to the core and I want to win more than anything.” — Maxx Crosby. pic.twitter.com/OjNemLAbn0

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2026

Five-time Pro Bowler Crosby recorded 10 sacks and 28 tackles last season, career highs, while no other Raider had more than five sacks.

Crosby's offseason was almost set to conclude somewhere other than Las Vegas – an announcement had even been made. That is why SI’s Albert Breer revisited the possibility of him being traded during The Rich Eisen Show:

"The scenario I've had in my head for a while is if the Raiders struggle early and Maxx is shot out of a cannon the first two months of the season October, that's sort of where I think you start to get some of the interest picking up," Breer said.

A trade that would have sent Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens – involving two first-round picks – was on the verge of being finalized in March, but it fell through after he failed the medical examination.

Now, as the Las Vegas Raiders prepare to hold an open practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Aug. 7, all eyes are also on Myles Garrett, who set an NFL record for the most sacks in a single season with 23.