Raiders' Kirk Cousins responds to sluggish footage with full-speed sprints at Sunday's practice

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is leaving nothing to chance, while the agile Fernando Mendoza is holding his ground at camp, fired up to display his abilities. Footage from Wednesday showed Cousins looking sluggish — a sight that raised concerns — but he responded on Sunday. VegasNation posted a clip showing the 37-year-old sprinting at full speed after high-fiving teammates in a huddle.

Someone called @Raiders QB Kirk Cousins “slow” at training camp the other day… He answered on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/N4q6gvxpdH — Vegas Nation (@VegasNation) August 2, 2026

“I think in this league, it's kind of one day at a time,” Cousins said. “You're only as good as your last throw, your last practice. You try to every day go out and earn that opportunity and never take anything for granted.”

With $20 million of his contract guaranteed, the four-time Pro Bowler, now heading into his 15th season, is trying to finally get his hands on a Super Bowl trophy. However, even a single slip-up could cost Cousins the starting job, given that Mendoza is the number one overall pick. Mendoza arrives with a Heisman Trophy and a national championship under his belt, having thrown for 2,758 yards and 32 touchdowns against five interceptions. He has also proven his mettle in the ground game, racking up 200 scramble yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“How many times do you keep a first-round quarterback under wraps and force him to win the job, creating a scenario where he has to earn it?” NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio said. “If you've got a team that needs to be turned around, why are we waiting?”

Cousins is seen trying everything at training camp — whether it’s showing off his muscles, shouting, calling out instructions to receivers for adjustments, or slapping the helmets of offensive linemen. In fact, during the first hour of the opening training camp session, not a single one of his passes fell incomplete.

“When we go out to practice tomorrow, Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback,” Coach Klint Kubiak told the press. "He's the guy, and he's going to get a ton of reps. He deserves them because he's played really good football.”

The Las Vegas Raiders' first preseason game is 10 days away (Aug. 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals), and the first regular-season game is six weeks away (Sept. 13 vs. Miami Dolphins).