Who Emerges? Ranking the Steelers’ Most Intriguing Offensive Breakout Players

6) Darnell Washington

Who Rises Up as Fourth Option

While Jaylen Warren, DK Metcalf, and Michael Pittman Jr. project as the focal points of Pittsburgh's offense, the supporting cast could be what elevates the unit to another level. Rico Dowdle, Germie Bernard, Pat Freiermuth, and Roman Wilson each bring a different dimension to Mike McCarthy's system.

Dowdle provides a dependable complement in the backfield, Bernard adds speed and big-play potential as a rookie, Freiermuth remains a reliable target over the middle and in the red zone, and Wilson has the opportunity to take a significant leap in his second season.

Together, they give Aaron Rodgers a deep collection of playmakers capable of exploiting favorable matchups. If each player settles into his role, the Steelers won't be relying on just three stars they'll feature one of the deepest and most balanced collections of offensive weapons McCarthy has coached in years.

History says it’s receiver followed by tight end but Dowdle has experience in Dallas with McCarthy does that give him confidence in more playing time.

Green Bay Packers (2006–2017) 4th-Highest Offensive Yardage Producer

2006: Vernand Morency (RB) - 421 rushing yards

2007: James Jones (WR) - 676 receiving yards

2008: Jordy Nelson (WR) - 366 receiving yards

2009: Jermichael Finley (TE) - 676 receiving yards

2010: Jordy Nelson (WR) - 582 receiving yards

2011: Jermichael Finley (TE) - 767 receiving yards

2012: Jordy Nelson (WR) - 745 receiving yards

2013: Jarrett Boykin (WR) - 681 receiving yards

2014: Davante Adams (WR) - 446 receiving yards

2015: James Starks (RB) - 601 rushing yards

2016: Randall Cobb (WR) - 610 receiving yards

2017: Jordy Nelson (WR) - 482 receiving yards

Dallas Cowboys (2020–2024) 4th-Highest Offensive Yardage Producer

2020: Michael Gallup (WR) - 843 receiving yards

2021: Dalton Schultz (TE) - 808 receiving yards

2022: Dalton Schultz (TE) - 577 receiving yards

2023: Jake Ferguson (TE) - 761 receiving yards

2024: Jake Ferguson (TE) - 494 receiving yards

Overall, Fourth Highest in Yardage by Position

Receivers: 9

Tight Ends: 6

Running Backs: 2

Green Bay (2006-2017)

Receivers: 8

Running Backs: 2

Tight Ends: 2

Dallas (2020-2024)