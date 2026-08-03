Who Emerges? Ranking the Steelers’ Most Intriguing Offensive Breakout Players

Pittsburgh Finally Has Its Alpha
Debate still lingers if DK Metcalf was worth 4-year, $132 million contract extension with the Steelers in March of 2025, that included $60 million guaranteed.
His combination of size, long speed and play strength forces defensive coordinators to alter coverages. Press him and he can run through defenders. Play off and he quickly eats cushion before exploding vertically. Even when he isn't catching passes, Metcalf changes how defenses align.
While the 2025 statistics were below his Seattle standards, the tape still shows a player capable of flipping field position with one play. McCarthy has consistently built explosive passing attacks around physical No. 1 receivers, and Metcalf could be next in line.
If Aaron Rodgers has time, expect plenty of deep overs, fades and play-action shots built around Pittsburgh's newest offensive centerpiece.
What to Expect
Heading into the 2026 season, I feel comfortable suggesting McCarthy’s offense will take advantage of Metcalf’s skillset in a far more creative way than previous offensive coordinator Authur Smith.
His first season in Pittsburgh last year provided career lows in receiving yards (850) and targets (99). Metcalf’s 59 receptions ranked second lowest compared to his 58 his rookie season in Seattle in 2019.
Appearing in 15 games last season and assuming 17 is in the cards, along with McCarthy’s offense in Pittsburgh, a casual bump in targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns should favor Metcalf in 2026.
Career Snapshot
- 7 NFL seasons
- 497 receptions
- 7,174 receiving yards
- 54 receiving touchdowns
- 4 yards per reception
- Three 1,000-yard receiving seasons
- Career-best 1,303 receiving yards (2020)
- Two-time Pro Bowl selection
Projections
- Targets: 101
- Receptions: 68
- Yards: 1,015
- Touchdowns: 6
Green Bay Packers – Top 2 Receiving Yard Leaders by Season (2006–2017)
2006
- Donald Driver - 1,295
- Greg Jennings - 632
2007
- Donald Driver - 1,048
- Greg Jennings - 920
2008
- Greg Jennings - 1,292
- Donald Driver - 1,012
2009
- Greg Jennings - 1,113
- Donald Driver - 1,061
2010
- Greg Jennings - 1,265
- Donald Driver - 565
2011
- Jordy Nelson - 1,263
- Greg Jennings - 949
2012
- Randall Cobb - 954
- James Jones - 784
2013
- Jordy Nelson - 1,314
- Jarrett Boykin - 681
2014
- Jordy Nelson - 1,519
- Randall Cobb - 1,287
2015
- James Jones - 890
- Randall Cobb - 829
2016
- Jordy Nelson - 1,257
- Davante Adams - 997
2017
- Davante Adams - 885
- Randall Cobb - 653
Dallas Cowboys - Top 2 Receiving Yard Leaders by Season (2020–2024)
2020
- Amari Cooper - 1,114
- CeeDee Lamb - 935
2021
- CeeDee Lamb - 1,102
- Amari Cooper - 865
2022
- CeeDee Lamb - 1,359
- Dalton Schultz - 577
2023
- CeeDee Lamb - 1,749
- Brandin Cooks - 657
2024
- CeeDee Lamb - 1,194
- Jalen Tolbert - 610