ESPN Ranks All 32 Teams With the Best Chance to Make the Playoffs by Conference: 1-16

1) Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Team Profile

2025 Record: 12-5

12-5 Division Finish: 2nd in AFC East

2nd in AFC East Head Coach: Joe Brady

ESPN Chance to Make Playoffs: 84.9%

ESPN Analytics

NFL FPI Rankings: +4.0

+4.0 Chance to Win Super Bowl: 10.7%

The Bills again enter the season as one of the AFC's safest bets to reach the postseason. As long as Josh Allen is under center, Buffalo will have the offensive firepower needed to win games even when things don't go perfectly. An 84.9% playoff probability reflects both the talent on the roster and the consistency the franchise has shown over the last several years.

Buffalo Bills NFL Futures Odds