ESPN Ranks All 32 Teams With the Best Chance to Make the Playoffs by Conference: 1-16

Seattle Seahawks Team Profile
- 2025 Record: 14-3
- Division Finish: 1st in NFC West
- Head Coach: Mike Macdonald
ESPN Chance to Make Playoffs: 69.1%
ESPN Analytics
- NFL FPI Rankings: +3.6
- Chance to Win Super Bowl: 7.0%
Seattle has become one of the more intriguing teams in the NFC thanks to its blend of young talent and proven veterans. The offense has plenty of playmakers, and expectations are growing around quarterback Sam Darnold in his new environment. A playoff probability near 70% reflects the belief that the Seahawks are ready to contend for the division.
Seattle Seahawks NFL Futures Odds
- Super Bowl LXI Winner +1000
- NFC Winner +500
- NFC West Winner +175