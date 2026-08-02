Key takeaways from Day 6 at Rams Training Camp

LOS ANGELES – The grass baked under the blistering sun, as the air was thick with the smell of competition.

Day 6 of Rams Training Camp continued to show why it is a proving ground.

Everywhere you look, competition resides––wide receivers vs. cornerbacks. Old heads vs. young bucks. Stafford vs. everybody.

Here's how it went down:

Davante Adams put on a clinic. What's been a good camp turned into a great one Saturday. Adams released off the line like he'd been shot out of a cannon, reliable in short-yardage, dangerous on slants. But the money shot? A 10-yard fade in the end zone, Stafford placing the ball perfectly over Trent McDuffie's head and into Adams' waiting hands. That's not a pass. That's a painting.

The rookies keep cooking. CJ Daniels hauled in multiple highlight-reel grabs, most from Stetson Bennett with the second-team offense. But his best came on a crossing route in the end zone when Ty Simpson dropped a pass just over a defender—high enough to clear the first man, low enough to keep Daniels from getting leveled by the second.

Rookie-to-rookie. Connection. Continuation.

Kyren Williams sees it every day.

"I think in the NFL it's hard to be consistent day in and day out, especially being a rookie," Williams said. "I think they both show up each and every single day ready to work, and we've only seen great things from them."

Mario Williams woke up. Quiet camp? Not anymore. Williams made a statement on Day 6—multiple receptions all over the field, including a diving catch on a scramble drill from Bennett that brought applause from the crowd at LMU. The man was flying.

Stafford's brain is different. The no-look passes keep coming. The intuition? Unreal. Stafford had a checkdown available to Blake Corum but turned it down—turned his head, looked off the defense, and fired a no-look dart to Adams coming across the field. Then he sniffed out a blitz, didn't even bother with the play-action motion, and got it out to Adams before the rush could breathe. The man sees ghosts. And then he throws through them.

Blake Corum is leaner. Meaner. Faster. Kyren Williams noticed.

"I would say he's a lot leaner for sure, he looks a lot more explosive," Williams said.

And it showed. Multiple occasions, Corum went untouched in the backfield before reaching the second level. Credit to his speed. Credit to the offensive line. Credit to the work.

Myles Garrett rested. Saturday was the second consecutive day off for the defensive end. Per a team spokesperson, it was a scheduled rest day. The alien gets time to recharge.

Emmanuel Forbes Jr. brought the juice. The wiry cornerback knocked the ball loose from Puka Nacua's grasp for a forced fumble. He nearly had an interception, too—it went through his hands on a Stafford pass placed too high for the intended receiver. Close. But close counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. And training camp.

Cam Lampkin brought the physicality. A physical pass breakup on a Bennett pass intended for Konata Mumpfield near the sideline. The secondary is hitting. And they're not apologizing for it.

Josaiah Stewart swatted one. Coming off a stunt, the outside linebacker got his arm up and broke up a Stafford pass at the line of scrimmage. Big man. Bigger hands. Biggest impact.

Trent McDuffie and Nate Landman brought the pressure. The blitz was there. The sack was coming. But McDuffie had to pull up—stop in his tracks—because of the red no-contact jersey Stafford wears in practice. The quarterback is protected. The defense is hungry. The tension is real.

Kam Curl is the old head now. Seven years in. Seven training camps.

"This is my seventh one," Curl said. "You don't really get used to it. It's always hard, so you always got to push through it."

He remembers being the young guy. Now he's the guy with the most experience in the back end.

"I remember being the young guy, now I'm the guy with the most experience. They be trying to call me 'unc,' but I'm not even that old," Curl said.

His philosophy? Simple.

"If you do the right thing, guys will follow, and then you bring them up with you. Don't just try to do it by yourself," Curl said.

Kyren Williams is downloading data to his feet. Before practice even starts, after the drive-thru, he's out there barefoot on the ground, going through the steps.

"I call it downloading the data to my feet," Williams said. "Just being able to feel what it feels like being on right and left."

He honed in this offseason. One thing. One focus.

"I always try to be the most versatile I can," Williams said. "Doing a lot of different workouts, a lot of different drills—it's cool and all. But just being able to focus on what it is I do at a high level? That was fun."

And the relationship with Corum? Growing.

"Blake recently had a baby girl," Williams said. "I think it's so cool when he shows me pictures or videos of Zara. I don't think you would show somebody that if you didn't really care for them."

The secondary is locked in. Curl, Quentin Lake, Jaylen McCollough, Kam Kinchens—third year together.

"We know each other's nonverbal cues," Curl said. "That's just going to make us play faster on Sundays."

And the new blood? Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson brought Super Bowl experience from Kansas City. The room is listening.

"Same thing Q said—just their mindset, how to get there and then when they're there," Curl said. "That's what we try to copy from them."

Sean McVay's message? Build the callus.

"He keeps reiterating—we can't win a Super Bowl today," Curl said. "So just building that callus for the season, getting together as a team, so when we do play real football, we can hit the ground running."

Aaron Donald may return. No decision is imminent until the Rams return to Woodland Hills after camp.

"Things are going in the right direction and if there's an arrow it's trending upwards," McVay said.

With or without Donald, the Rams are the prohibitive favorites to win the Super Bowl.

The work, though? That's happening now.

One day at a time. One practice at a time. One rep at a time.

"We can't win a Super Bowl today," Curl said. "So the work got to be put in."

And at LMU on Day 6, the work continued.

The receivers cooked. The corners punched back. The quarterbacks dealt. The rookies rose.

Training camp is hard. It's always hard. But that's the point.

That's the love.