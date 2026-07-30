Khalil Mack mentors the next generation while Justin Herbert lights up camp

El SEGUNDO, Calif. — Khalil Mack is entering his 13th NFL season. It will be his fifth year with the Chargers, the longest he has spent with any one team after playing four seasons with Oakland and four with Chicago.

On Thursday, Mack reflected on being one of the team's veteran leaders and someone younger players lean on. After Wednesday's practice, he spent time talking with fourth-round rookie offensive lineman Travis Burke, offering advice on areas where he could improve.

Burke asked Mack what he had noticed and what he could work on, and the veteran gave him three pieces of advice.

"Whatever I can share, I'm going to share because I want them to be the best version of themselves," Mack said.

It reminded Mack of when rookie Joe Alt approached him with similar questions two years ago.

Mack recalled entering the league and learning from veteran leaders such as former Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson and defensive lineman Justin Tuck.

"Just having those examples for me early on, I feel like it set the catalyst for my career," Mack said.

Over his 12 NFL seasons, Mack has seen just about everything, recording 113 career sacks along the way.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) signing merchandise for fans during Chargers training camp at The Bolt on Monday, July 30th in El Segundo, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) signing merchandise for fans during Chargers training camp at The Bolt on Monday, July 30th in El Segundo, CA.

He is everything a first-year defensive coordinator like 34-year-old Chris O'Leary could ask for, both as a player and as a leader.

"Priceless,” O’Leary said of Mack. “I’ve said it before, but he's the flag bearer of our culture on defense. He leads the way with his actions. When it's time for him to say something, he'll say something, then you got a group of edges in that room that all they're doing is watching everything he does, listen to everything he says.”

Rookie edge rusher Akheem Mesidor was smiling during his first Zoom call after being drafted because he knew he would have the opportunity to learn from Mack. The very next day, after meeting him in person, he was already trying to pick his brain.

"Just guys pouring into you so you that way you don't make certain mistakes along the way," Mack said.

The same was true for Tuli Tuipulotu, who is entering his fourth season with the Chargers. He was excited when he was drafted because he knew he would get to learn from Mack.

Now, after recording a career-high 13 sacks last season, Tuipulotu is seeking a new contract while participating as a hold-in. Mack said the two have talked about navigating situations like that.

"It is unique," Mack said. "When you're in that role, you want to be the guy that you wanted to see early on. Kind of have those conversations that you wanted to have early on in your career. Whether it was financial or different conversations.”

Mack admitted he has considered retirement at different points since being traded to the Chargers, especially after the team's three Wild Card playoff losses.

On Thursday, though, he made it clear he still has unfinished business. He said he hasn't accomplished his goal of winning a Super Bowl.

The leadership, work ethic, and determination Mack brings are exactly what every defensive coordinator wants in the locker room.

"It's more valuable than anything I can say or do," O'Leary said. "Having him is priceless."

Herbert puts on a show

The Chargers' offense began to take shape on the second day of training camp, thanks in large part to the play of quarterback Justin Herbert.

After two days of camp, one of two things appears to be true: Herbert is becoming very comfortable in Mike McDaniel's offense, or he is taking another step in his development.

It might be both.

On Thursday morning during 7-on-7 drills, Herbert dropped back and found running back Keaton Mitchell on a deep route, dropping the ball perfectly into his hands.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passing during Chargers training camp at the The Bolt on Monday, July 30th in El Segundo, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passing during Chargers training camp at the The Bolt on Monday, July 30th in El Segundo, CA.

The momentum carried over into 11-on-11 work. The only incompletions came on dropped passes, as Herbert consistently delivered the ball accurately and in stride.

On three separate plays, he hit receivers crossing over the middle with pinpoint throws.

One of those completions went to Quentin Johnston, who was double-covered, but Herbert fit the ball into a tight window for a big gain.

On the next play, he found second-year receiver Tre Harris over the middle with a fastball that Harris secured cleanly with his hands.

The best throw may have come moments later when Ladd McConkey sprinted across the middle. His defender slipped trying to keep up, McConkey made the catch in stride, and if it had been live contact, he likely would have scored.

It's only the second day of training camp, and the players are still practicing in shorts, but whenever Herbert looks this comfortable, it is an encouraging sign for the offense.

Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley said Thursday that practicing against this offense every day will help the defense improve, especially because McDaniel's scheme is rooted in the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree that so many teams around the league are trying to emulate.

“I want to say that shout out the offense and the looks,” Henley said. “It's only been two days, and we've seen looks that we don't get to see as often because of this new scheme that they have cooked up. So I just love what they're doing for us, and they're helping us in so many different ways.”

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was not at practice Thursday because he was attending a funeral, but he is expected to return Friday.