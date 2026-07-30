Top Five Observations from Steelers Camp – Day 2

Steelers: Training Camp Day 2

The Broderick Jones Watch Begins

Jones met with reporters following practice. I was finishing a conversation with Carson Bruener when Jones became available, and thankfully my good friend Jim Wexell forwarded me the transcript.

The Steelers' 2023 first-round pick has worked at both tackle spots during camp, although my notes show more snaps on the right side. That would make sense if Max Iheanachor eventually develops into the long-term option there, allowing Dylan Cook to serve as the swing tackle behind Troy Fautanu.

"I'm still working through it," Jones said of his recovery. "I wouldn't say I'm where I want to be at. Just trying to get back in shape and putting the weight back on in the right places. But it's good being out here, here with the team in Latrobe, because that's what this is for."

Jones said he's currently around 300 pounds. To some, that number may seem light, but considering the nature of his neck injury, it makes perfect sense. There simply wasn't an opportunity to train and add strength the way he normally would.

As I wrapped up my interview with Bruener, I caught Jones for a quick fist bump and wished him well.

He smiled.

Sometimes that's all you need. Some players know who's been in their corner all along.