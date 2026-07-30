Huge Year 2 Leap: Steelers Carson Bruener Primed for a Bigger Role

Steelers: Carson Bruener Year Riser

NFL Career Numbers

Games Played: 17

Starts: 0

Tackles/Assists: 19

Bruener Feels the Body is Built for Wear and Tear

With that in mind, I asked him directly whether he believes his body is built to withstand the punishment that comes with playing inside linebacker in the NFL and eventually wearing the green dot.

"Absolutely, I mean, I'm around 233, 234 right now, and that's a good weight that I'm feeling good at," Bruener said.

"I feel well. I feel good moving around, and you know, sometimes a lot of people ask about the frame, and oh, you look a little smaller for it, but I'm able to fly around. I'm still able to hit and make plays."

Bruener admitted he'd gladly play at 245 pounds if that's what the coaching staff wanted. At the same time, he understands that his ability to attack downhill, cover ground and play with outstanding range is what separates him from bigger linebackers.

That combination of speed and physicality is exactly why I believe his role is only going to continue expanding.

With Patrick Graham installing a new defensive system, Bruener also appreciates the mental side of the position as much as the physical demands.

"We take charge in a lot of things," Bruener explained. "I mean it's a lot asked on us to make front calls, get calls from the the back end and everything. So, I mean, it's it's something where I'm not just learning my position; I'm learning the whole entire defense, why we're calling it, when we're gonna call it. So it's really just a bigger understanding of everything, and I and I love it."

For a seventh-round pick, those are encouraging words.

The Steelers have built a reputation for uncovering hidden gems late in the draft.

Bruener still has plenty to prove, but if his development continues on its current path, don't be surprised if he becomes the next late-round success story and eventually, a staple in the heart of Pittsburgh's defense.