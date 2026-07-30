Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NFL · 12 minutes ago

Huge Year 2 Leap: Steelers Carson Bruener Primed for a Bigger Role

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 30 7:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PIT

PIT

-1.5

-116

O 9.5

CIN

CIN

+1.5

-102

U 9.5

Jul 30 7:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIA

MIA

+1.5

+110

O 7

NYM

NYM

-1.5

-130

U 7

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 3 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 3 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 3 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 3 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

NL Futures: Cy Young Race Heats Up as Players Shine Brightly
MLB · 4 days ago
NL Futures: Cy Young Race Heats Up as Players Shine Brightly
AL Futures: Prediction Markets Cy Young Race & Wins Leader
MLB · 4 days ago
AL Futures: Prediction Markets Cy Young Race & Wins Leader
Navigating MLB Trade Deadline Bets: Strategies & Insights
MLB · 1 week ago
Navigating MLB Trade Deadline Bets: Strategies & Insights
Impact of Player Injuries on NL Cy Young Award Odds
MLB · 1 week ago
Impact of Player Injuries on NL Cy Young Award Odds
MLB Futures: Analyzing Team Performances and Predictions
MLB · 1 week ago
MLB Futures: Analyzing Team Performances and Predictions