Mendoza-mania and the defensive search for identity early storylines for Raiders

Before training camp began, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak established the pecking order at quarterback.

Kirk Cousins would be the one starting things off atop the depth chart, while Fernando Mendoza would be tasked with challenging him. The decision was twofold: turn to the veteran Cousins to provide some stability as the Raiders continue to work their way through Kubiak’s offense, while ensuring the rookie Mendoza receives the proper development and is not rushed into the lineup too soon.

It was a message that Mendoza took to heart, and one that has been doing its job to motivate the first overall pick to improve every day as training camp rolls on.

“I was telling some of the other quarterbacks this: when it was rookie minicamps and OTAs, they happen very quick. However, now in training camp, I feel like a member of the team rather than a new rookie on the scene,” said Mendoza describing his efforts after two days of training camp.

“Every day, it’s more and more reps that I get. I feel like the entire team improves…every single rep we get, so the more experience out there on the field, the more beneficial for everybody.”

While Cousins put together a strong day in his own right, Mendoza was equally impressive with some of the throws he put together. From throws requiring pinpoint precision to the likes of Jack Bech and Brandon Johnson, to perfectly placing a ball downfield to Deven Thompkins, Mendoza impressed not only with his accuracy, but willingness to read the field and make the correct play over the flashy one.

It was not a perfect day from the rookie; a pair of throws towards the end of the team period were off on the timing by just a hair. However, it did little to dampen Mendoza’s seemingly boundless enthusiasm, as he has gotten used to correcting himself and learning over his first few months as a Raider.

“I think it also stems from the relationship everyone had with each other, especially if you’ve seen OTAs and Day One, and even today on Day Two…there’s a lot of times where the offensive line would correct me,” admitted Mendoza. “The running backs, the tight ends, the receivers, they would help put me in place, so it’s our relationship that we have. That dynamic relationship where we are able to hold each other accountable, but not in a way of being demeaning or in a negative light, but in a positive.”

While the offense continues to impress early on, it also showcases a defense still looking to solidify an identity under first-year defensive coordinator Rob Leonard.

New faces such as Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker are still getting acclimated to their teammates, while other positions are still up for grabs. For example, Eric Stokes and Taron Johnson seem to have good grasps on two of the three cornerback spots, but the outside spot opposite Stokes is still up for grabs. Rookie Hezekiah Masses and Darien Porter have been splitting first-team reps early, and it remains to be seen if Jermod McCoy will factor into the equation at some point.

“It truly is competitive, from the ones, the twos, the threes,” said Leonard about the competition, with an emphasis on how quickly Masses has come in such a short amount of time. “We’re really trying to make it a fair competition, but he’s controlling everything he can. He’s that good balance right now of being humble as a rookie, but being confident enough and what we’re asking him to do to go out and execute.”

While the defense would get gashed both through the air and on the ground in the early going, they seemed to pick up some ground later on. Maxx Crosby would get the edge on Kolton Miller on a rep to get pressure against Cousins, McCoy would get a pass breakup and Dean was fingertips away from a diving interception after a drop. The defense would also end the day strong with a forced fumble during a situational drill.

“They can do it and then we track it, like how much ball production we have today,” said Leonard about his defense having the ball skills to force turnovers. “I go back to the red blinking meter: if we didn’t have any PBUs, batted balls, interceptions, what do we got to do to fix it?”

It is unsurprising that the early days of training camp would feature growing pains as well as highlights, due to the new systems and culture being implemented all at once. However, what matters most is getting an early identity down and sticking with it, creating a foundation the Raiders can build on through the beginning of the season.

“I think we’re going to be the most conditioned team, the most physical team and we’re going to play together,” running back Ashton Jeanty said when asked about his early impressions of the Raiders’ identity.

The name of the game for the Raiders this season is improvement, and every player is willing to step up one day at a time to make it happen.