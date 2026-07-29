Justin Herbert sets the tone as Chargers open training camp with renewed expectations

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Under clear blue skies and in front of thousands of Chargers fans packed into The Bolt on Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Chargers officially opened training camp with a fresh sense of optimism.

The memory of last January still lingers.

The Chargers' 2025 season came to a disappointing end in the Wild Card Round with a 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots, a game in which quarterback Justin Herbert failed to throw a touchdown pass. The defeat dropped Herbert to 0-3 in the postseason, adding another chapter to the criticism surrounding one of the league's most gifted quarterbacks.

Now begins another season, and another opportunity.

For this franchise, everything starts with No. 10.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) greeting running back Omarion Hampton (8) during Chargers training camp at the Bolt on Wednesday, July 29th in El Segundo, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) greeting running back Omarion Hampton (8) during Chargers training camp at the Bolt on Wednesday, July 29th in El Segundo, CA.

Wherever Herbert goes, the Chargers go.

"I think there's always a sense of urgency," Herbert said following Wednesday's practice. "I think the guys are focused and dialed in this year."

It was Herbert's first football practice since January, and he looked every bit like a quarterback eager to turn the page. Working in the offense's new shotgun alignment, Herbert appeared comfortable throughout the session. His footwork was clean, his timing sharp, and he consistently delivered accurate throws across the field.

Take a close look at Chargers QB Justin Herbert on his first day of Training Camp, who recently proposed to Madison Beer. @SportingTrib | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/TzXyncwsJL — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) July 29, 2026

One noticeable improvement came from the work Herbert put in over the offseason.

"You just get to the point where you're not thinking about it," Herbert said of refining his footwork. "As opposed to months ago it was making sure your feet were lined up with the routes, timing."

"It's much more natural now."

That development could prove significant with one of the biggest additions of the Chargers' offseason now calling plays.

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has already made an impression on his new quarterback.

"He loves what he does. He loves football, he loves being here," Herbert said. "It makes everyone want to work harder for him. We're really fortunate to play for him."

"I could tell we were going to get along early on."

The pairing of Herbert's elite arm talent with McDaniel's creative offensive mind has quickly become one of the NFL's most intriguing storylines entering the season. Expectations inside the organization, and among the fan base, have risen accordingly.

Whether Herbert will see preseason action remains undecided.

"I don't know. Coach Harbaugh would have a better feel for that," Herbert said. "I'm not opposed."

Herbert played one drive during last year's preseason against the Rams, and Jim Harbaugh has yet to reveal his plans for August.

While football dominated the day, Herbert also shared a lighter moment.

Just days after announcing his engagement to pop star Madison Beer, Herbert was asked whether proposing or making his first NFL start created more nerves.

"The proposal, for sure," Herbert said with a smile.

Congrats to Justin Herbert and Madison Beer on their engagement ❤️ (via madisonbeer/IG) pic.twitter.com/Ot1aGhXsFU — NFL (@NFL) July 28, 2026

He joked that he had significantly more time to prepare for the proposal than his unexpected NFL debut in 2020 after Tyrod Taylor was ruled inactive minutes before the game.

"90 seconds?" Herbert laughed.

"Not even, probably."

Harbaugh couldn't resist joining in.

"Awesome. Feel great for him," Harbaugh said before noting that Valentine's Day next year falls on the same day as Super Bowl LX at SoFi Stadium.

"Valentine's Day. SoFi,” Harbaugh said. “Little hairs on your arms start standing up."

For Herbert, the offseason brought a major personal milestone.

Now his focus shifts entirely back to football.

Day 1 of training camp is only the beginning, but Herbert looked every bit like a quarterback ready to embrace the challenge ahead. Comfortable in a new offense, energized by a fresh coaching voice, and surrounded by heightened expectations, the Chargers will once again go as far as their franchise quarterback can take them.

After another playoff disappointment, the mission is clear.

Herbert doesn't just have to play well. He has to lead the Chargers where they haven't been able to go.

Training camp is underway, and with Herbert at the controls, a new chapter has officially begun.