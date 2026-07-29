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NFL · 1 hour ago

Puka Nacua opens up about personal growth, therapy ahead of Rams’ 2026 season

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

Puka Nacua’s focus entering the 2026 season extends beyond football.

While the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is entering a contract year, he spent much of his media availability after the third day of training camp on Wednesday discussing accountability, personal growth and the support system that has helped him navigate an eventful offseason.

In March a woman filed a civil lawsuit against Nacua alleging the Rams receiver made an "unprovoked antisemitic statement" and bit her on the shoulder, according to ESPN.

Nacua acknowledged that circumstances away from football have affected him this offseason and his focus has been on taking responsibility and continuing to grow.

“I try to take accountability for the things that I know that I can continue to change and can grow in ways that help me feel as best as I can when I step out here on the football field and outside of the football field,” Nacua said.

The 25-year-old said becoming a father has changed his perspective and credited therapy as a key part of his character development away from the game.

“Being a father is something that has changed my life, but then also just becoming a better person,” Nacua said. "There’s my therapist. I feel like we have a really good connection and just the ability to communicate in different ways and to use the safe space that I have out here and finding ways other places that are a safe space for me outside of the football field.”

Nacua, who enters the final year of his four-year, $8.7 million rookie contract, said it never crossed his mind to sit out of training camp for a new deal because football remains a place where he feels at peace.

“Football is a safe place for me,” Nacua said. “Coming out here and seeing that jersey No. 12 hung up in my locker is something that I don’t take for granted.”

Nacua added that he’s confident the distractions from the offseason are behind him, thanks in large part to the people closest to him.

"Continuing some of the things that I was able to establish into my routine, trusting my circle of trust and allowing the people that I feel have the inside parts of my life to continue to communicate.”

He also largely thanked his family for their support, saying recent events were not a reflection of the values his mother instilled in him.

“There have been things that obviously have happened this offseason that haven’t been the truest reflection of the person I feel like I am and how my mother raised me,” Nacua said. “There were definitely conversations with her to apologize, but also for her to say that she supports me.”

As for his production in Wednesday's training camp, Nacua looked in all-pro form, as he was last season, catching multiple tight-window throws from Matthew Stafford and sideline catches throughout practice.

Nacua's biggest goal on the field is staying healthy. Off the field, however, his priorities appear equally clear: continue growing as a father, a teammate and a person.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 29 9:38 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
HOU

HOU

-1.5

-134

O 9.5

LAA

LAA

+1.5

+114

U 9.5

Jul 29 9:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
BOS

BOS

-1.5

-156

O 10.5

ATH

ATH

+1.5

+132

U 10.5

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