ESPN Ranks All 32 NFL Starting Lineups For 2026 Right Now: 1-32

We’ve laid out ESPN’s master ledger ranking all 32 starting lineups, but evaluating rosters triggers endless debate. Now it's your turn to judge the board!

The Crown: Do you agree that the Los Angeles Rams hold the #1 overall roster in football, or should the defending champion Seahawks sit on the throne?

The Middle-Tier Steal: Which team in the 11–20 range, like the Chicago Bears or Los Angeles Chargers, is most likely to crash the top five this fall?

The Bottom Floor: Did ESPN deal a harsh blow to teams like the Cleveland Browns (#31) or Miami Dolphins (#32)?