Aaron Donald return buzz grows after ongoing conversations revealed

LOS ANGELES — Aaron Donald's NFL future remains one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Los Angeles Rams, and while head coach Sean McVay stopped short of suggesting a return is imminent, his latest comments did little to quiet growing speculation that the future Hall of Famer could eventually suit up again.

Speaking after the Rams' third day of training camp Tuesday at Loyola Marymount University, McVay confirmed he has remained in regular contact with Donald and said the former Defensive Player of the Year continues to train at a high level.

"I have had conversations with him," McVay said. "We've kept in contact. He's feeling good. His training is going really well, but no new news on the front of any imminent decision on whether he's going to play or not."

Sean McVay provides an update on Aaron Donald. pic.twitter.com/YAPUQnXo29 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2026

While McVay insisted there is no immediate decision, the fact that Donald remains in close communication with the organization and is continuing to prepare physically has only fueled belief that a return later this season remains a realistic possibility.

Asked whether Donald has been training at the Rams' facility, McVay smiled and kept the mystery alive.

"He's got places that he can train at," McVay said before joking, "I'm not sure. There's nobody at the Rams facility right now. Maybe TMZ knows the answer to that."

Donald, who retired following the 2024 season after building one of the greatest defensive careers in NFL history, continues to cast a massive shadow over the franchise. Even with the Rams boasting one of the league's deepest defensive fronts following the blockbuster acquisition of Myles Garrett, Donald's name still comes up daily around the team.

Veteran guard Kevin Dotson admitted offensive linemen already have a nickname for what offenses would be forced to deal with if Donald returns.

"It's 'AD protocol,'" Dotson said. "Wherever he is, we're going to him. We need hands on deck with him."

Then Dotson imagined what an opposing offense would face if Garrett and Donald lined up together.

"Now you have nowhere to deny what's about to happen, so it'd be great."

For now, the Rams are focused on preparing the players they know will be on the field when the season opens in Australia against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Donald's potential return continues to linger over training camp.

Tuesday's practice highlighted why expectations around the Rams remain sky high regardless.

McVay praised right tackle Warren McClendon Jr. for taking advantage of every opportunity over the past two seasons, calling him a player whose confidence now matches his production after overcoming early injuries.

The Rams also continued managing veteran workloads. McVay said outside linebacker Byron Young's absence was simply precautionary and compared the plan to how the club manages quarterback Matthew Stafford during camp, adding he expects Young back on the field immediately.

McVay also praised Puka Nacua's conditioning entering camp, saying the Pro Bowl receiver returned in outstanding shape after another productive offseason working alongside former Rams stars Andrew Whitworth and Cooper Kupp.

"He has been ready to go and he's looked really good," McVay said.

Defensively, captain Quentin Lake said the additions of former Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson have already elevated communication throughout the secondary. The trio has even introduced hand signals inspired by Kansas City's championship defenses to improve pre-snap communication.

Lake also said Garrett's arrival has transformed the energy of the defense before the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year has even played a meaningful snap.

"He might go down as the best defensive player of all time," Lake said. "I had to adjust because now I squat on things knowing that the ball is going to come out fast."

The Rams have embraced heightened expectations after reaching the NFC Championship Game last season, but Lake said the team has deliberately tuned out the Super Bowl talk.

"Everybody is almost hyper-focused because there are a lot of headlines like, 'Rams are Super Bowl favorites,'" Lake said. "The mindset that we have is, 'Can we just stop the previous number one offense in the NFL?' … Everybody around me is so focused on not the future, but the present moment."

Still, no storyline looms larger than Donald.

McVay insists there is no timetable and no imminent announcement. But unlike previous months, the conversation has shifted from whether Donald is staying in football shape to when — not if — he might decide to return.

As long as the Rams continue hearing that Donald is healthy, training hard and staying connected to the organization, speculation surrounding one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history is unlikely to fade anytime soon.