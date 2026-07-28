Rams favored to land Vita Vea after Buccaneers star requests trade

LOS ANGELES — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be on the verge of losing another cornerstone player after star defensive tackle Vita Vea officially requested a trade, creating one of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason and immediately sparking speculation that the two-time Pro Bowler could be headed back to the West Coast.

Vea, 31, is seeking a new long-term contract after negotiations with the Buccaneers stalled. His agent confirmed the trade request just before veterans were scheduled to report for training camp. Although Vea is expected to report to camp, his future in Tampa Bay has become increasingly uncertain as he enters the final season of his current contract, which carries a non-guaranteed base salary for 2026.

The request comes during a period of significant change for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has already seen longtime linebacker Lavonte David retire while franchise icon Mike Evans departed in free agency to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, leaving the organization facing one of its biggest roster transitions in years.

One of the league's most dominant interior defensive linemen since entering the NFL as the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Vea has been the anchor of Tampa Bay's run defense and helped lead the franchise to a Super Bowl LV championship. Over eight seasons, he has totaled 256 tackles and 35 sacks while earning two Pro Bowl selections. Last season, he started all 17 games, recording 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

With Vea now on the trade market, oddsmakers at BetOnline Sports & Casino believe Southern California is the most likely destination.

The Los Angeles Rams opened as the betting favorite at even money (1/1), followed by the Los Angeles Chargers at 2/1. The San Francisco 49ers are listed third at 4/1, while the Las Vegas Raiders sit at 6/1.

Rounding out the top contenders are the Detroit Lions (8/1), Washington Commanders (10/1), Houston Texans (12/1), New England Patriots (14/1), Seattle Seahawks (18/1) and Baltimore Ravens (20/1).

The Rams' position atop the odds board is hardly surprising. Los Angeles has aggressively built one of the NFL's most formidable defensive fronts in recent years, and pairing Vea with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett would give head coach Sean McVay another dominant presence in the middle of the defense. Reports have also indicated that Vea would prefer a return to the West Coast.

The Chargers also present an intriguing fit under Jim Harbaugh as they continue reshaping their roster around a physical, defense-first identity. Meanwhile, the 49ers and Raiders would allow Vea to return closer to his Northern California roots.

Whether Tampa Bay ultimately grants the trade request remains to be seen. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles previously described the contract negotiations as "part of the business," but with talks at an impasse, the franchise now faces a difficult decision: extend one of the league's premier defensive tackles or capitalize on his trade value before he reaches free agency next offseason.