Aaron Rodgers Holds Firm on Steelers WRs

Steelers: Aaron Rodgers on Michael Pittman Jr.
The Unsung Piece That Makes It Work
When Aaron Rodgers described Michael Pittman's role, he reached back to some of the best offenses of his career.
He compared Pittsburgh's receiving structure to Green Bay's explosive 2020 and 2021 units, where Davante Adams dominated as the featured receiver while complementary weapons embraced the dirty work.
That's exactly where Rodgers sees Pittman fitting.
“I think Michael, in his humility as a Z, asking him to do a lot of stuff that, you know, I feel like we did when we were really good on offense in Green Bay,” Rodgers said of Pittman’s presence on the roster.
He praised Pittman's humility and willingness to line up at the "Z" receiver position, blocking in the run game, selling play-action concepts and doing the unnoticed jobs that keep an offense on schedule.
If Pittman embraces that role the way Rodgers expects, the Steelers may have found one of the offense's most valuable glue pieces.
Pittman Jr. Snapshot
- Drafted: 2020 (2nd Round)
- School: USC
- NFL Experience: 7th season
- NFL Games Played: 92
- Years with Steelers: 2