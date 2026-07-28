Aaron Rodgers Holds Firm on Steelers WRs

Steelers: Aaron Rodgers on Roman Wilson

A Locker Room Favorite Ready to Break Through?

Rodgers publicly has endorsed Roman Wilson since last season. Always standing firm in his belief that Wilson can change the narrative in his so far lackluster NFL career.

"I think the guy out of anybody that’s really shown this new staff a lot of great tape is Roman Wilson,” Rodgers said.

Few Steelers have generated as much optimism despite limited production as Wilson.

Injuries and inconsistency have prevented the young receiver from making the immediate impact many envisioned.

“I expect him to start to make some splash plays, like he did in the spring. I expect him to have a nice camp.”

Yet inside the locker room, belief in Wilson has never disappeared.

Now Wilson has an opportunity to reward that faith.

Wilson Snapshot