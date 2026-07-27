Who will step up and help Adams & Nacua in the WR room?

LOS ANGELES – – — The NFL season nears the official kickoff soon with teams around the league starting their training camps.

Some teams are looking to improve on their play from last season while others have true Super Bowl aspirations.

The Los Angeles Rams is a team that many believe should be the favorite going into the season. After coming up so close last season by losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Rams look like a better team on paper.

New defensive additions defensive end Myles Garret and defensive backs Trent McDuffie & Jaylen Waston improves a defense that had its issues last season. The offense returns last season’s MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford alongside running back Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and a receiving group that’s led by Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Not many questions are there about the Rams roster but if there are any who will step up behind Nacua and Adams is one of them.

In the 2025 NFL season, Puka Nacua recorded 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Davante Adams had 60 receptions for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns in 14 games for the Los Angeles Rams.

The next closes receiver was Xavier Smith who had 18 catches for 303 yards.

Smith is returning this season along with Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield to help complement the talented Nacua & Adams.

First year offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is excited about the wide receiver group.

“That receiver room has such great complimentary pieces,” Scheelhaase said. “I think with what [WR] Davante [Adams] and [WR] Puka [Nacua] bring to the table and their high end ability to just make plays all over the field, to be able to complement them with guys like [WR] Jordan Whittington, who you feel like is a guy that is willing to do the dirty work, a guy that makes plays down field, a guy that just has continued to step up in moments for us.”

“I think the growth from [WR] Xavier Smith and [WR] Konata Mumpfield last year, just being able to assert themselves in moments that we needed them, that we needed to rely on them, whether it was due to injury or whether it was those guys being able to step up.”

With Nacua’s injury history and Adams playing in his 13th season those guys will leaned upon to step up again and their coach believes in them.

“I'm encouraged by where those guys are at. I think those guys and their skill set add to our weaponry on offense. And I think anytime you got those guys out there, they're threats to make plays all over the field" Scheelhaase added.

Man things happen during a long NFL season especially injuries. So, having guys ready to go and step up in the place of stars is needed.

All eyes will be on the star players but the “next” men up will be just as important for the Rams to make a championship run this season.