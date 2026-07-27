ESPN Predicts the Projected 2027 NFL Draft Order: Top 10 Picks

2) Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Team Profile

2025 Record: 3-14

3-14 Division Finish: 4th in NFC West

4th in NFC West Head Coach: Mike LaFleur

Mike LaFleur Offensive Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett

Nathaniel Hackett Defensive Coordinator: Nick Rallis

ESPN 2027 NFL Draft Odds

ESPN Chance at No. 1 Pick: 15.3%

15.3% ESPN Chance at Top-Five Pick: 61.6%

Arizona’s future hinges on whether the team can find an answer at quarterback with rookie Carson Beck. Beyond that, the Cardinals still have plenty of work to do before becoming a consistent playoff contender. With a young roster and questions surrounding the defense, Arizona could take another step backward if key players fail to develop. A disappointing season could put the franchise in a position to add another cornerstone talent early in the 2027 NFL Draft.