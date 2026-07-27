Rams open training camp with high expectations and renewed energy

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams opened training camp Sunday at Loyola Marymount University, beginning preparations for the 2026 NFL season under sunny skies and temperatures that climbed into the upper 80s. The heat was noticeable, but so was the energy surrounding a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

From the opening practice, the Rams displayed the focus and confidence that have become trademarks under head coach Sean McVay. There was little sense of easing into camp. Instead, the emphasis was on getting back to work.

"What I appreciate about Sean is the 11-on-11 reps," Rams offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase said. "You get a lot of volume throughout the course of camp. You get great reps going ones versus ones, and for those guys, especially the quarterbacks, being able to get out there with the operation pre-snap and everything that happens post-snap."

Expectations are high entering the 2026 season, thanks to one of the league's most talented rosters. The Rams return established stars such as quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, and safety Quentin Lake while adding impact veterans Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson during the offseason.

The offense will also have a new voice leading it. Scheelhaase enters his first season as offensive coordinator after serving as the Rams' pass game coordinator last year and as an offensive assistant and pass game specialist the previous season.

Asked about the transition into his new role, Scheelhaase said it has been a smooth one.

"You know, it's been good," he said.

He credited the organization's continuity as a key reason for the seamless transition.

"I think the benefit that we have collectively as a staff and as players is we do have a lot of continuity," Scheelhaase said. "Any time you have continuity, you've got a good feel for each other. You've got a good feel for the direction you want to go collectively as an offense, and then you're able to adjust and adapt as things come up.

"I really appreciate the players that we have and the coaches that I get a chance to work with. Obviously, being able to step into a leadership role like this has been awesome because of the people I'm doing it with."

Scheelhaase inherits an offense led by Stafford, who finished first in the NFL last season with 4,707 passing yards, and Nacua, who ranked second in the league with 1,715 receiving yards.

The Rams' defense is expected to be just as formidable.

Last season, linebacker Nate Landman recorded 132 tackles, cornerback Cobie Durant intercepted three passes and linebacker Byron Young finished with 12 sacks, tied for eighth in the NFL.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula enters his third season in the role after spending more than a decade with the Rams organization. This year's defense received a significant boost with the addition of Garrett, the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year who set the league's single-season sack record with 23 sacks during the 2025 season.

After Sunday's practice, Shula spoke about seeing Garrett line up with the defense for the first time.

"It was the first time he's lined up with the defense out there," Shula said. "We've been looking forward to this day for a long time, and it definitely lived up to it."

Despite the outside excitement surrounding the Rams' championship potential, Shula said the team isn't paying attention to the hype.

"We're just focused from the inside out," Shula said. "We're not really paying attention to any narratives outside. We had a great walkthrough, meetings and practice today, and we'll try to do the same thing tomorrow."

It was only the first day of training camp, but the Rams looked every bit like a team with lofty expectations. From the coaching staff to the players, there was a clear sense of purpose as Los Angeles began its pursuit of another championship season.