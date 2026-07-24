Warren Sharp Football Ranks Every NFL Starting Quarterback From 1-32

Projected Starter: Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders Player Profile
- Height: 6’2”
- Weight: 212 lbs
- Team: Cleveland Browns
- College: Colorado
- Jersey Number: 12
Cleveland's quarterback room is loaded with uncertainty, making it one of the toughest situations to trust entering the season. Between multiple recent draft picks, inconsistent play across the board, and the lingering impact of Deshaun Watson's contract, there still doesn't appear to be a clear long-term answer. The Browns have plenty of options, but very few proven solutions.
Shedeur Sanders 2025 Stats
- Completions: 212
- Passing Yards: 1,400
- Yards Per Pass: 6.6
- Passing Touchdowns: 7
- Interceptions: 10
- Sacks: 23