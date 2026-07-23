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NFL · 19 minutes ago

CBS Sports 2027 NFL Mock Draft: 32 First Round Picks

John Canady

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Pirates +166, U 9.5
PIT

PIT

5

NYY

NYY

3

Final
Red Sox -164, U 9.5
BAL

BAL

3

BOS

BOS

6

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