Countdown to Latrobe: Steelers ST Unit

Steelers Special Teams: PFF Outlook

Steelers Special Teams

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The chewing gum is gone, and so is the unmistakable Southern twang that made former Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith one of the NFL's most recognizable coaching personalities.

After coaching special teams in the NFL since 1995 with several organizations, Smith has moved on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where his energy and larger-than-life presence will undoubtedly make an impression.

Stepping into his place is Danny Crossman, who enters his 23rd NFL season with an impressive résumé of his own. Crossman brings decades of experience and a proven track record of developing productive special teams units.

During his time with the Indianapolis Colts, his unit became one of only two in the NFL to block a punt in three consecutive seasons (2020–22), highlighting the aggressive, detail-oriented approach he brings to the position.

Crossman's arrival could also benefit one of the Steelers' biggest strengths: kicker Chris Boswell. While serving as Miami's special teams coordinator, Crossman helped oversee a career resurgence for Jason Sanders, who became the most accurate kicker in Dolphins franchise history in 2024.

It's another example of Crossman's ability to elevate an already dependable special teams group.

For a Steelers unit that has long relied on excellence in the kicking game, Crossman inherits a talented foundation and has the experience to make it even better.

Special teams rarely dominate headlines, but they often determine outcomes in the NFL. Pittsburgh enters 2026 with one of the league's most experienced and dependable specialist groups.

Chris Boswell remains among football's elite kickers, Cameron Johnston looks to rebound after an injury-shortened season, and Christian Kuntz continues to provide one of the NFL's most consistent operations as the Steelers' long snapper.

Unlike offensive and defensive positions, PFF does not publicly release Stable Metrics for kickers, punters, or long snappers. Instead, we evaluate these players through consistency, production, career trends, durability, and reliability.

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