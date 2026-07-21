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NFL · 10 minutes ago

Updated List: ESPN's latest layoffs claim some of the network's biggest names

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

The faces of ESPN continue to change.

In another sign of how dramatically the sports media landscape is evolving, ESPN announced a significant round of layoffs Tuesday, parting ways with several of the network's most recognizable personalities as it continues to reshape its business following its landmark agreement with the NFL.

Among the biggest names leaving the network (list is being updated):

– NFL analyst Ryan Clark

– Longtime baseball broadcaster Karl Ravech

– Former NFL MVP Cam Newton

– Veteran SportsCenter anchor David Lloyd

– Injury analyst Stephania Bell

– NFL analyst Charles Davis

– NFL analyst Bart Scott

– NFL insider Tom Pelissero

– Combat sports reporter Andreas Hale. 

The cuts span multiple departments and generations of ESPN talent, from longtime fixtures who spent decades in Bristol to newer personalities who had only recently signed new contracts.

The layoffs come just months after Disney finalized a deal that gave the NFL a 10% ownership stake in ESPN in exchange for NFL Network, NFL Fantasy and distribution rights to NFL RedZone. While the agreement strengthened ESPN's position as the country's dominant sports media company, it also created overlap between ESPN and NFL Network, forcing executives to evaluate duplicate roles throughout both organizations.

In a memo to employees Tuesday, ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said the company had spent months examining its structure following the acquisition.

"Over the past several months, we've made significant progress integrating the NFL assets that we acquired into ESPN," Pitaro wrote. "Throughout this process, we have taken the time to carefully evaluate our collective teams, resources and organizational structure to best position us for the future."

One of the most surprising departures was Ryan Clark, whose dismissal reportedly became public while he was appearing on NFL Live on Monday. Clark had become one of ESPN's signature NFL voices over the past decade, appearing regularly on Monday Night Countdown, NFL Live and a variety of studio and debate programs. His departure comes less than a year before ESPN is scheduled to broadcast its first Super Bowl.

Karl Ravech's exit marks the end of one of the most accomplished broadcasting careers in ESPN history. After 33 years with the network, Ravech leaves behind a legacy that includes hosting Baseball Tonight, anchoring countless postseason studio shows and serving as the play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Baseball. In a fitting but bittersweet coincidence, Ravech called Monday night's Dodgers-Phillies game before learning his tenure at ESPN had come to an end.

The layoffs also claimed some of the network's longest-serving personalities. David Lloyd had been with ESPN since 1997, becoming a familiar face on SportsCenter and ESPNEWS for nearly three decades. Stephania Bell, who joined ESPN in 2008, helped pioneer the role of injury analyst on national sports television, bringing medical expertise to NFL and fantasy football coverage long before it became commonplace.

One of the day's biggest surprises was Cam Newton. The former NFL MVP signed a new multiyear contract with ESPN just last year and quickly became a regular contributor on First Take. Despite that recent investment, Newton was among those released. NFL Network veterans Charles Davis and Tom Pelissero were also let go as ESPN continues integrating the league's media operations into its own. Bart Scott and Andreas Hale were among the other on-air personalities affected.

The latest cuts are another reminder that no media company, not even ESPN, is immune to the financial realities reshaping the industry. The decline of the traditional cable bundle, rising costs for live sports rights and the rapid transition toward streaming have forced virtually every major sports media company to reevaluate its business model. ESPN has remained the industry's dominant brand, but maintaining that position has required increasingly difficult decisions.

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Jul 21 6:40 PM
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