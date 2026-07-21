Ranking The Top 15 Quarterbacks in the NFL Right Now

3) Lamar Jackson: Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson Player Profile

Height: 6’2”

6’2” Weight: 205 lbs

205 lbs Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens College: Louisville

Louisville Jersey Number: 8

2026 will mark the first time in Lamar Jackson's career that he has a head coach other than John Harbaugh. Much like the player who is No. 2 on this list, Lamar has little, if anything, left to prove when it comes to the regular season, with his two MVPs and three All-Pro selections speaking for themselves. He is now strictly judged on what happens in the postseason. An injury derailed part of his season last year, but when healthy, Lamar is almost guaranteed to be in the MVP conversation. He remains No. 3, but a postseason run this year could move him up the list. At 29 years old, the time is now for Lamar to strike.