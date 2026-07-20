Why Klint Kubiak is refusing to force Fernando Mendoza out there?

Kirk Cousins is anticipated to be the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders at the beginning of the season, and entirely possible at the end of the season as well. The full anticipation in mid-July is Cousins starting.

Head coach Klint Kubiak believes in allowing a young quarterback to sit. Fernando Mendoza faces a big transition coming from the Indiana Hoosiers offense, which is very much RPO-based with throwing into wide-open windows and not under center. There are things to get better at. Sitting behind Kirk Cousins and watching him operate the offense is going to do more than forcing Mendoza out there right out of the gate.

This week, NFL insider Tom Pelissero noted on The Rich Eisen Show that Cousins is the Raiders’ presumptive starting QB over rookie Mendoza:

“Klint Kubiak’s going to get questions,” Pelissero said. “But Klint's not on social media. He's not watching this show. He's not watching ESPN. He's not seeing the various debates. He is going to be very much of that same mind. Again, stranger things have happened here.”

“But everything that I understand, like the conviction, the way that they're [Raiders] built right now, is that Kirk Cousins is going to be the starter at the beginning of the season and entirely possible it's at the end of the season as well,” Pelissero added. “And that's as much a reflection of where the Raiders are programmatically as anything to do with Fernando Mendoza.”

The Raiders do not really have the infrastructure yet, with things to figure out. However, there are young, talented players, including running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers. Different wide receiver roles are being figured out, and the offensive line is still a work in progress.

Timeline for Fernando Mendoza to become QB1 is a critical scenario

Cousins is a brilliant signing to start if Mendoza is not ready, serving to help the young quarterback prepare. Cousins faces a potential last-chance opportunity to show capability for the starting job before Mendoza, a first overall pick, is pushed up the depth chart.

Managing this quarterback room is a major task for Kubiak. Additionally, Bowers is expected to have a healthier, improved season. The presence of superb center Tyler Linderbaum will further aid the young QB and the running game.

Meanwhile, the situation surrounding star defensive end Maxx Crosby is front and center. Questions remain regarding the rescinded trade that brought him back to Vegas and whether unresolved issues from the new league year are still simmering. If relevant, availability questions could arise, similar to Micah Parsons last year. This situation is injury-related rather than contract-related, his health for training camp is paramount.