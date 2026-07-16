Countdown to Latrobe: Steelers Top 5 Ranked WRs

Built for Explosive Plays
Few receivers possess DK Metcalf's combination of size, speed, and explosiveness. His Stable Metrics reveal a player capable of creating chunk plays even when he isn't consistently separating from defenders.
Metcalf finished in the 78th percentile in yards per route run and an outstanding 98th percentile in yards after the catch per reception, proving he remains one of football's most dangerous playmakers once the ball is in his hands.
The biggest concern is separation. Metcalf ranked in just the 1st percentile in both overall separation and separation versus single coverage. Rather than winning with quickness, he wins with strength, body control, and contested catches. Pittsburgh will count on him to be the offense's vertical playmaker and red-zone weapon.
DK Metcalf PFF Stable Metrics
- Receiving Grade: 45th percentile
- Vs. Single Coverage: 53rd percentile
- Vs. Zone (ZUT): 32nd percentile
- Separation: 1st percentile
- Separation vs. Single: 1st percentile
- Yards Per Route Run: 78th percentile
- aDOT: 46th percentile
- YAC/Reception: 98th percentile