Countdown to Latrobe: Steelers Top 5 Ranked WRs

Steelers WRs PFF Stable Metrics

Steelers Wide Receivers: Stable Metrics Preview

Countdown to Latrobe

Pittsburgh enters training camp with one of the NFL's most intriguing receiver rooms. The arrival of DK Metcalf gives the Steelers a true No. 1 target, while Michael Pittman Jr. adds size and reliability. Behind them, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, and Brandon Smith.

The emergence of rookie Germie Bernard will be imperative for Pittsburgh. The depth and quality behind Metcalf and Pittman are huge question marks.

PFF's Stable Metrics provide a deeper look than traditional statistics by highlighting traits that consistently translate from year to year. Route running, separation, production per route, and yards after the catch help identify not only who produced, but how they produced.

Veterans Metcalf and Pittman have established NFL resumes, while the remaining receivers offer developmental upside with smaller sample sizes.

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