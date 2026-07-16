ESPN’s 2027 NFL Mock Draft: All 32 First Round Picks

Matayo Uiagalelei NFL Draft Profile
- Height: 6’5”
- Weight: 272 lbs
- Position: EDGE
- Conference: Big Ten
- School: Oregon
- Class: Senior
- Hometown: Bellflower, CA
- Jersey Number: 10
Matt Miller's Position Rank: NR
Matayo Uiagalelei's return to Oregon could significantly boost his draft stock. The powerful edge rusher flashes intriguing versatility with the ability to win using length, strength, and an expanding pass-rush arsenal. Los Angeles targeting another young edge defender would be logical with future roster questions looming.
“He has shown flashes and can win with his length, diverse set of moves, and power profile.” - Jordan Reid
Matayo Uiagalelei Mock Drafts
- ESPN: No. 32 to Los Angeles Rams
- CBS Sports: No. 24 to Detroit Lions
- The Sporting News: No. 20 to Jacksonville Jaguars
Matayo Uiagalelei 2025 Stats
- Tackles: 34
- Passes Defended: 3
- Sacks: 6
- Forced Fumbles: 2
- Interceptions: 0