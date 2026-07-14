Countdown to Latrobe: Steelers Top 5 Ranked RBs via PFF Stable Metrics

Eli Heidenreich - The Wild Card
Every training camp has one player who arrives with little fanfare but steadily forces coaches to keep finding him more opportunities. Through rookie minicamp, OTAs, and early offseason work, that player has been Eli Heidenreich.
The seventh-round selection from Navy doesn't fit the mold of a traditional running back. More than once coaches addressed his power during drills at OTAs.
He spent his college career lining up all over the formation as a runner, receiver, slotback and blocker, becoming Navy's all-time leading receiver while showcasing the versatility that attracted Pittsburgh on Day 3 of the draft.
Heidenreich Player Outlook
- Seventh-round selection (230th overall) out of Navy
- Pittsburgh native and Mt. Lebanon graduate
- Navy's all-time leader in receiving yards
- Hybrid RB/WR with H-back and special teams versatility
- Third down option without Kenneth Gainwell