Countdown to Latrobe: Steelers Top 5 Ranked RBs via PFF Stable Metrics

Steelers Top 5 RBs: PFF Stable Metrics

Countdown to Latrobe

The Steelers' backfield enters training camp with one established playmaker, one proven veteran addition, and two younger backs looking to carve out their roles.

While traditional statistics tell part of the story, PFF Stable Metrics focus on traits that consistently translate from season to season, offering a better indication of sustainable production.

Jaylen Warren headlines the room after finishing as one of the NFL's highest-graded running backs in 2025, while free-agent addition Rico Dowdle gives Pittsburgh another experienced option after eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards last season.

Second-year man Kaleb Johnson found himself in the doghouse last season under the direction of Mike Tomlin. All eyes will be on the former Iowa running back and if Mike McCarthy can unearth Johnson’s potential.

Travis Homer rounds out the position group, each bringing different skill sets as they compete for snaps. Warren and Dowdle project as one of the AFC's more physical backfield tandems entering 2026.

PFF Offensive Grades