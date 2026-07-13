Ranking All 32 NFL Quarterback Situations: USA Today’s 2026 Franchise Cornerstone Power Ranks

We’ve laid out USA Today’s master ledger ranking all 32 quarterback situations, but evaluating signal-callers will always trigger an absolute firestorm of debate. Now it's your turn to step up to the whiteboard and judge the board.

The Top Tier: Are you buying Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen holding down the top two spots, or should reigning MVP Matthew Stafford or sophomore phenom Drake Maye have crashed the top three?

The Biggest Disrespect: Which team was slotted way too low on this board? Does Caleb Williams in Chicago or Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville deserve a top-10 ranking right now?

The Basement Frauds: Which team at the bottom of these rankings is actually in a much better spot than the media believes?