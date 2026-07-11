Countdown to Latrobe: Steelers Top 5 Ranked PFF Stable Metrics CBs

Jamel Dean: Pittsburgh's Proven Shutdown Corner
When the Steelers signed Jamel Dean in free agency, they weren't simply adding another veteran to the secondary. They were acquiring one of the NFL's more consistent outside cover corners. Dean enters 2026 with the highest overall PFF grade among Pittsburgh's cornerbacks (80.6), and his Stable Metrics reinforce why Omar Khan targeted the former Buccaneer.
Dean ranks in the 80th percentile or better in three of PFF's most predictive coverage categories, highlighted by an 84th percentile mark while aligned at outside corner. Those numbers suggest his success has been far more than circumstance. He has consistently won in man coverage while limiting receivers early in the down.
The one area that stands out is slot coverage, where Dean owns a 0th percentile mark. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, that's largely irrelevant. The Steelers signed him to patrol the boundary opposite Joey Porter Jr., allowing Jalen Ramsey and others to handle nickel responsibilities.
Dean’s PFF Stable Metrics
Coverage Grade - 81st percentile
Coverage Grade w/No Pressure - 53rd percentile
Coverage Grade on Passes ≤3 Seconds - 81st percentile
Coverage Grade in Single Coverage - 62nd percentile
Coverage Grade at Outside CB - 84th percentile
Coverage Grade in the Slot - 0th percentile
Forced Incompletion Percentage - 41st percentile
Dean’s Player Outlook
Dean gives Pittsburgh exactly what every defense covets a dependable outside corner capable of matching up with opposing No. 1 receivers.
His Stable Metrics show a player whose performance has remained consistent over time, making him an ideal veteran addition to pair with Joey Porter Jr.
If Dean continues playing to these predictive numbers, the Steelers should field one of the AFC's premier outside cornerback tandems.