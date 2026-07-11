Countdown to Latrobe: Steelers Top 5 Ranked PFF Stable Metrics CBs

Steelers: Top 5 Ranked Defensive Backs

Countdown to Latrobe

July 8 – Safeties

July 9 – Offensive Line

July 10 – Defensive Line

July 11 – Cornerbacks

July 12 – Linebackers

July 13 -Running Backs

July 14 – Tight Ends

July 15 – Wide Receivers

July 16 – Quarterbacks

July 17 – Specialists (K, P, LS)

July 18 – Final 53-Man Thoughts

Training camp is right around the corner, and our position-by-position countdown continues with one of the deepest groups on the Steelers roster the cornerbacks.

Instead of relying solely on traditional season grades, we're diving into PFF Stable Metrics, a collection of predictive coverage statistics designed to identify traits that consistently translate from season to season.

These metrics strip away some of the volatility created by turnovers, tipped passes and other variables, instead highlighting the skills that generally remain dependable over time.

This series highlights the five Steelers cornerbacks who qualified for PFF's NFL Stable Metrics entering the 2026 season. Joey Porter Jr. headlines the group as he awaits what many believe will be a lucrative contract extension, perhaps even before training camp concludes. Free-agent addition Jamel Dean arrives in Pittsburgh as an accomplished veteran expected to solidify one side of the secondary.

Asante Samuel Jr. enters his second season with the Steelers after joining the practice squad on Nov. 12 before earning a promotion to the active roster on Dec. 2. The former second-round pick wasted little time making an impact, recording the seventh interception of his NFL career while giving Pittsburgh another experienced playmaker in the secondary.

Daryl Porter Jr. and Brandin Echols complete the group. Porter who went undrafted in 2025, qualified despite a limited NFL sample, while Echols brings valuable versatility after spending time both outside and in the slot. Seventh-round pick Donte Kent in 2025 and 2026 rookie Daylen Everett did not qualify for PFF Stable Metrics due to a lack of NFL snaps and are therefore not included in this countdown.

2026 PFF Overall Grades

Jamel Dean: 80.6

Joey Porter Jr.: 70.1

Asante Samuel Jr.: 70.1

Brandin Echols: 63.1 (PFF lists him as a cornerback; Pittsburgh projects him primarily at nickel.)

Daryl Porter Jr.: Limited NFL sample but enough snaps to qualify for PFF Stable Metrics.

We're not simply asking who played the best last year we're asking which Steelers defensive backs possess the most repeatable coverage traits heading into 2026.