Countdown to Latrobe: Steelers Top 5 Ranked PFF Stable Metrics Defensive Linemen

Steelers Stable Metrics: Cameron Heyward Remains the Gold Standard
Age hasn't caught Cameron Heyward. At least not according to PFF's stable metrics.
While many defensive linemen experience declining production in their mid-30s, Heyward continues producing elite numbers in nearly every predictive category. His profile isn't built on splash plays or reputation it is built on winning consistently against both the run and the pass.
The Steelers have built one of the NFL's deepest defensive fronts, but Heyward remains the foundation. Every young defensive lineman in the room has the luxury of learning beside one of the league's most complete interior defenders.
Heyward’s PFF Stable Metrics
- Pass Rush Grade - 95th percentile
- True Pass Rush Grade - 88th percentile
- Pass Rush Grade (No Play Action) - 90th percentile
- Pass Rush Win Rate - 96th percentile
- Run Defense Grade - 97th percentile
- Run Stop Percentage - 94th percentile
Heyward’s Player Outlook
There simply isn't a weakness in Heyward's stable profile.
Elite against the run. Elite rushing the passer. Elite finishing plays.
Even entering another season, he remains the standard every Steelers defensive lineman is chasing. If these metrics carry over, Pittsburgh once again has one of football's premier defensive tackles anchoring the middle of its defense. Heyward might be chasing Father-time rather than the other way around. Hence his outstanding play at 37 years of age.
Heyward’s PFF Stable Metrics
- Pass Rush Grade - 95th percentile
- True Pass Rush Grade - 88th percentile
- Pass Rush Grade (No Play Action) - 90th percentile
- Pass Rush Win Rate - 96th percentile
- Run Defense Grade - 97th percentile
- Run Stop Percentage - 94th percentile
Heyward’s Player Outlook
There simply isn't a weakness in Heyward's stable profile.
Elite against the run. Elite rushing the passer. Elite finishing plays.
Even entering another season, he remains the standard every Steelers defensive lineman is chasing. If these metrics carry over, Pittsburgh once again has one of football's premier defensive tackles anchoring the middle of its defense.
Heyward might be chasing Father-time rather than the other way around. Hence his outstanding play at 37 years of age.