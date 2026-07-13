Countdown to Latrobe: Steelers Top 5 ILBs ranked via PFF grades

Steelers Inside Linebacker PFF Rankings

Projecting the Position Through PFF's Most Predictive Data

Countdown to Latrobe

As we continue our Steelers Training Camp Countdown, we shift our attention to the linebacker room using PFF's Stable Metrics. They’re statistics designed to better project future performance than traditional overall grades.

One important distinction deserves mention before diving into the individual players.

Cole Holcomb and Carson Bruener actually finished with higher overall PFF defensive grades than several of their teammates. However, neither logged enough qualifying snaps to be included among PFF's 88 qualified NFL linebackers, meaning they were excluded from the league-wide rankings despite posting respectable grades in limited opportunities.

Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson and Malik Harrison all met the minimum snap requirement, allowing their stable metrics to be measured against every qualified linebacker in football.

For this series, we'll evaluate every projected contributor through the same lens. Coverage ability, run defense and the predictive metrics PFF believes translate best from one season to the next.

PFF Grades

5 Patrick Queen | 79 of 88

1Payton Wilson | 65 of 88

0 Malik Harrison | 62 of 88

6 Cole Holcomb*

6 Carson Bruener*

Remember these are just the grades. Expand to the PFF Stable Metrics by sliding the screen.