USA Today Ranks All 32 NFL Starting Quarterbacks From 1-32

Aaron Rodgers Player Profile
- Height: 6’2”
- Weight: 223 lbs
- Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
- College: California
- Jersey Number: 8
At this stage of his career, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t need to be MVP-level Rodgers for Pittsburgh to feel good about this experiment. The Steelers wanted leadership, efficiency, and stability, and for the most part, they got it last year. Surrounded by better receiving depth and reunited with Mike McCarthy, Rodgers still has enough left to keep this team relevant.
“Rodgers could very well lead Pittsburgh to its first playoff win in a decade.” - Nate Davis
Aaron Rodgers Player Props
- Passing Yards Over/Under: 3025.5
- Passing Touchdowns Over/Under: N/A
Aaron Rodgers 2025 Stats
- Completions: 327
- Passing Yards: 3,322
- Yards Per Pass: 6.7
- Passing Touchdowns: 24
- Interceptions: 7
- Sacks: 29