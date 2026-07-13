Countdown to Latrobe: Steelers Top 4 Ranked OLBs via PFF Metrics

Steelers OLBs Rankings

Steelers Pass Rush Standard Remains the NFL Benchmark

Few organizations have built a defensive identity around outside linebackers like the Pittsburgh Steelers. From Jack Lambert giving way to the Blitzburgh era, to Greg Lloyd, Kevin Greene, Joey Porter, James Harrison, and now T.J. Watt, the Steelers have consistently developed edge defenders capable of changing games with one snap.

PFF's Stable Metrics attempt to remove the noise from sacks and splash plays by focusing on predictive categories that translate from season to season. Rather than simply counting sacks, these metrics evaluate how consistently an edge defender wins as a pass rusher while also measuring run defense and finishing ability.

Pittsburgh's current room remains among the league's deepest. Watt continues to perform at an elite level, Nick Herbig is rapidly emerging as one of the NFL's most efficient young pass rushers, Alex Highsmith remains one of football's most complete edge defenders, while Jack Sawyer provides another intriguing developmental piece.

Steelers Edge PFF Defensive Grades

3 Nick Herbig | 7 of 119

2 Alex Highsmith | 12 of 119

2 T.J. Watt | 31 of 119

8 Jack Sawyer | 105 of 119

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