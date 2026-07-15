ountdown to Latrobe: Steelers Top 5 Ranked TEs via PFF Stable Metrics

Athletic Receiving Tight End
Undrafted in 2025 despite earning First-Team All-MVFC honors in 2024, JJ Galbreath has steadily worked his way onto the NFL radar.
After beginning his professional career with the Orlando Storm of the UFL, Galbreath spent time on Pittsburgh's practice squad before signing a reserve/future contract with the Steelers in January.
From a scouting perspective, Galbreath is a move tight end who wins with athleticism rather than power. He is a light-framed, fluid pass catcher capable of stretching the seam, creating separation against linebackers, and contributing as an H-back or flex tight end.
JJ Galbreath Player Snapshot
- Athletic move/F tight end
- Fluid route runner with natural receiving ability
- Can align in the slot, H-back, or detached from the formation
- Developmental blocker who must add play strength
- Pass-catching upside makes him a worthwhile long-term project for Pittsburgh's offense