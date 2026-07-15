ountdown to Latrobe: Steelers Top 5 Ranked TEs via PFF Stable Metrics

Steelers PFF Rankings: Tight Ends

Countdown to Latrobe

The Steelers' tight end room is built on versatility.

Pat Freiermuth remains the proven receiving weapon, Darnell Washington has developed into one of the NFL's premier blocking tight ends, and veteran Robert Tonyan gives Pittsburgh another experienced pass catcher who has experience with Aaron Rodgers (67 games).

Rookie Riley Nowakowski adds developmental upside after arriving from Wisconsin. He possesses the hybrid fullback/tight end ability.

PFF Stable Metrics provide a deeper look into the traits that consistently translate from season to season. Rather than focusing strictly on catches or touchdowns, these metrics evaluate route efficiency, separation, yards after the catch and blocking performance.

PFF Offensive Grades