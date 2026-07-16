Sharp Football Ranks All 32 NFL 2026 Quarterback Rooms From Best to Worst

32) Arizona Cardinals

Projected Starter: Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett Player Profile

Height: 6’4”

6’4” Weight: 235 lbs

235 lbs Team: Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals College: Florida, North Carolina State

Florida, North Carolina State Jersey Number: 7

Arizona enters the season with one of the biggest quarterback questions in the league after moving on from Kyler Murray. Veteran options like Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew provide experience, but third-round rookie Carson Beck could eventually get his opportunity if the offense struggles to find consistency. Until someone separates from the pack, it's difficult to view this as anything other than one of the NFL's weakest quarterback situations.