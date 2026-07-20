ESPN Reveals Projected 2027 NFL Draft Order: Top 10 Picks

Cleveland Browns Team Profile
- 2025 Record: 5-12
- Division Finish: 4th in AFC North
- Head Coach: Todd Monken
- Offensive Coordinator: Travis Switzer
- Defensive Coordinator: Mike Rutenberg
ESPN Chance at No. 1 Pick: 12.8% | ESPN Chance at Top-Five Pick: 53.3%
Cleveland’s outlook remains tied to whether Deshaun Watson can return to form or if Shedeur Sanders can be their guy. Regardless, the organization must finally find stability at quarterback. The Browns have a talented defense, but offensive inconsistency and roster turnover could put them in a difficult position. If the quarterback situation remains unresolved, Cleveland could be selecting near the top of the 2027 draft.