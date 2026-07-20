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NFL · 1 hour ago

ESPN Reveals Projected 2027 NFL Draft Order: Top 10 Picks

John Canady

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
White Sox -120, U 8.5
CWS

CWS

3

TOR

TOR

0

Final
Dodgers -130, O 7.5
LAD

LAD

8

NYY

NYY

2

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