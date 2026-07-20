PFF Grades: Steelers Rodgers Ranks 28th

Pittsburgh's Future Investment
The Steelers selected Drew Allar believing they could develop one of the strongest arms in football.
The former Penn State standout arrives with prototypical NFL size, effortless velocity and the physical tools teams covet.
As a rookie, his primary focus will be learning the offense, refining his mechanics and adjusting to NFL speed.
With Rodgers leading the room and Rudolph providing experience, Allar has the luxury of developing without immediate pressure. Pittsburgh hopes patience today will produce its quarterback of the future.
Quick Facts
- 2026 Rookie
- No NFL PFF grade
- Elite arm strength
- 61 Touchdowns
- 13 Interceptions