Steelers Mike McCarthy: Farve to Rodgers

Steelers: McCarthy Before and After in Pittsburgh

Will History Repeat Itself?

McCarthy's history suggests his offenses are built around maximizing production from the quarterback, feature running backs capable of carrying a heavy workload, and consistently produce 1,000-yard-caliber receivers.

Green Bay became a perennial contender after Year One. Dallas maintained offensive structure despite losing Dak Prescott. Now Pittsburgh is the next test.

If Aaron Rodgers can quickly reconnect with McCarthy's offense, Jaylen Warren provides balance on the ground, and DK Metcalf becomes the featured weapon he was acquired to be, the Steelers may experience the same offensive transformation McCarthy has sparked before.

History doesn't guarantee success.

But it offers a blueprint for what Pittsburgh hopes comes next.

Mike McCarthy Coaching Career