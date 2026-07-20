ESPN Ranks the Top 32 NFL Teams For 2026 Season Right Now

New York Giants Team Profile
- 2025 Record: 4-13
- Division Finish: 4th in NFC East
- Head Coach: John Harbaugh
The Giants begin a new chapter with Jaxson Dart leading the way under John Harbaugh. New York is searching for offensive consistency after several frustrating seasons. The defense has enough pieces to remain competitive, but the offense must take a step forward. Finding stability at quarterback would be a major victory, and with a new-look coaching staff and revamped depth chart on both sides of the ball, the Giants should be a team to watch.
ESPN Chance to Win Super Bowl: 0.5%