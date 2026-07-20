ESPN Ranks the Top 32 NFL Teams For 2026 Season Right Now

1) Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams Team Profile

2025 Record: 12-5

12-5 Division Finish: 2nd in NFC West

2nd in NFC West Head Coach: Sean McVay

The Rams made one of the biggest statements of the offseason by adding Myles Garrett to a defense that was already trending upward. Pairing one of the NFL's premier pass rushers with an offense led by Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua gives Los Angeles legitimate balance on both sides of the ball. The Rams have experience, star power, and a roster built to handle the grind of a postseason run. It's easy to see why many view them as the team to beat entering the season.

ESPN Analytics

NFL FPI Rankings: +5.6

+5.6 Chance to Win Super Bowl: 14.9%

Los Angeles Rams NFL Futures Odds