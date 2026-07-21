Sharp Football 2027 NFL Mock Draft: 32 First Round Picks

32. Los Angeles Rams

**Update: This pick has been traded by the Los Angeles Rams to the Cleveland Browns.**

Mario Craver NFL Draft Profile

Height: 5’9”

5’9” Weight: 165 lbs

165 lbs Age (on CFB Week 1): 20

20 Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver School: Texas A&M

Texas A&M Previous School: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Class: Junior

Junior Hometown: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Jersey Number: 1

"Everyone assumed the Rams would be going with a pass catcher with their first pick to go all in on the 2026 season as the Super Bowl favorites. However, they made the most shocking pick of the first round and selected quarterback Ty Simpson to start planning for life after Matthew Stafford. Whether it’s Stafford or Simpson under center for them in 2027, they should grab a pass catcher this time around."

My Take: Sean McVay definitely has a type, and Craver's elite route-running and ability to create immediate separation fit the Rams' offense like a glove.

Mario Craver 2025 Stats

Receptions: 59

59 Receiving Yards: 917

917 Yards Per Catch: 15.5

15.5 Receiving Touchdowns: 4

Rams Projected Win Total: 11.5

Los Angeles Rams Team Profile

2025 Record: 12-5

12-5 Division Finish: 2nd in NFC West

2nd in NFC West Head Coach: Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams NFL Futures Odds