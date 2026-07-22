ESPN Ranks All 32 NFL Starting Lineups For 2026 Right Now: 1-32

Power Ranking All 32 NFL Starting Lineups for 2026
The offseason rumor mill has officially cleared, OTA practice tape is in the books, and NFL rosters across the league are locked and loaded for the 2026 kickoff. From aggressive front-office heavyweights throwing caution to the wind to defending champions returning intact starting 22s, the talent distribution across the association is pure theater.
ESPN’s analytical trio of Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz, and Seth Walder audited all 32 depth charts to evaluate starting lineups, isolate positional X-factors, and highlight under-the-radar difference-makers heading into the season.
We combed through the roster geometry and talent grades to break down every single squad in football. Here is how all 32 NFL rosters stack up heading into 2026, complete with the projected starting lineups for each team.