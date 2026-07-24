Rams unveil throwback alternate uniforms honoring 1951 champions and legendary Fearsome Foursome

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams are leaning into their championship history for the 2026 season, unveiling two new alternate uniforms that pay tribute to two of the most iconic eras in franchise history while giving fans a fresh look under the bright lights of SoFi Stadium.

The Rams introduced the Classic Sol and Fearsome White uniforms Thursday during the team's annual Rams Revealed Live event at YouTube Theater, with season ticket members getting the first look at designs that celebrate the club's first NFL championship in Los Angeles and one of the greatest defensive units the game has ever seen.

Rather than simply recreating vintage uniforms, the Rams blended historic details with modern technology to create alternates that honor the past while fitting today's game.

"These uniforms are a celebration and reminder of the moments and people that built the Rams into what and who we are today," Rams Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Kai-Iing Frederick said. "Every detail was intentionally designed to honor the grit and greatness of our history while delivering a modern look for today's players and fans. Classic Sol and Fearsome White represent two iconic eras of Rams football, and we're proud to bring those stories to life in a way that connects generations of Rams fans."

The Classic Sol uniform commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Rams' 1951 NFL Championship, the first major professional sports title won by a Los Angeles team after the franchise relocated from Cleveland. Inspired by the uniforms worn at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the design features a vibrant gold jersey with Rams Royal satin numbers stitched directly onto the fabric, the return of the franchise's original three-stripe sleeves and a throwback-inspired neck tag.

The Rams paired those classic elements with their modern helmet, adding a retro-style bumper inspired by the typography used on the original 1951 championship banner, while white striped pants complete the nostalgic look.

The Fearsome White uniform celebrates perhaps the greatest defensive line in NFL history — the legendary Fearsome Foursome of Rosey Grier, Deacon Jones, Lamar Lundy and Merlin Olsen, whose relentless pass rush transformed defensive football during the 1960s and early 1970s.

The uniform introduces an all-new alternate helmet featuring white horns on a Rams Royal shell, echoing the iconic helmets worn during that era. The white jersey includes vintage television numbers on the sleeves, while the pants incorporate layered Royal detailing, Midnight trim and reflective accents designed to stand out under stadium lights.

For Grier, seeing the uniform return carries far more meaning than nostalgia.

"To see the Los Angeles Rams uniforms that we wore 60 years ago on the playing field now reminds me of the importance of being a team player," Grier said. "We selflessly prioritized the team's collective success over individual stats or personal glory.

"As strong teammates, we supported each other through the inevitable ups and downs of the NFL season. Whether we had those uniforms on or off, we were accountable teammates, trusting each other to do our job flawlessly."

Fans won't have to wait long to see the new uniforms on the field.

The Rams will debut the Classic Sol uniforms in Week 2 against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football before wearing them again in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. The Fearsome White uniforms will make their on-field debut in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers in the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, which will stream on Netflix.

The unveiling was accompanied by a cinematic hero video featuring quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive standouts Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Braden Fiske, Emmanuel Forbes, safety Quentin Lake and offensive lineman Steve Avila.

The video recreated two defining moments in Rams history. Stafford and teammates modeled the Classic Sol uniforms inside a replica of Tom Bergin's Pub on Fairfax Avenue, the famed gathering place where Rams players celebrated following the franchise's 1951 championship. The set also featured a recreation of the original championship banner once gifted to the pub by former Rams owner Dan Reeves.

The Fearsome White reveal took place inside a recreated locker room dedicated to the Fearsome Foursome, complete with lockers honoring Grier, Jones, Lundy and Olsen. The room included period-authentic equipment and personal touches celebrating each player's legacy, including Olsen's trademark fedora and Grier's well-known knitting supplies.

For a franchise that has won four NFL championships and helped shape professional football in Los Angeles for nearly eight decades, the new uniforms serve as more than alternate looks. They are wearable reminders that the Rams' future continues to be built on the foundation established by the champions and legends who came before them.