USA TODAY’s 2027 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: First Round Picks 1-32

Princewill Umanmielen NFL Draft Profile
- Height: 6’5”
- Weight: 245 lbs
- Age (on CFB Week 1): 21
The Seahawks could afford to swing for upside late in the first round, and Princewill Umanmielen offers plenty of it. If his development continues throughout the season, Seattle could land a pass rusher with the physical tools to outperform his draft slot.
"This is a pick based purely on potential, but Umanmielen looks like he has the physical tools to develop into a first-round pick." — Curt Popejoy
Princewill Umanmielen 2025 Stats
- Tackles: 45
- Passes Defended: 1
- Sacks: 9
- Forced Fumbles: 0
- Interceptions: 1