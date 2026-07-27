Fox Sports’ 2027 NFL Mock Draft: 32 First Round Picks

Dylan Stewart NFL Draft Profile
- Height: 6’5”
- Weight: 245 lbs
Dylan Stewart feels like the type of defensive prospect teams talk themselves into building around because of the upside as a pass rusher. The production has not fully exploded yet, but the blend of size, burst, and flexibility gives him the ceiling to be one of the most dangerous edge defenders in football.
“His size, twitch, and flexibility help him project as a 10-plus sack monster in the NFL with All-Pro upside.” — Rob Rang
Dylan Stewart 2025 Stats
- Tackles: 33
- Passes Defended: 2
- Sacks: 4.5
- Forced Fumbles: 3
- Interceptions: 0