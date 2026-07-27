Five Chargers roster questions that must be answered during training camp

The Chargers begin training camp Wednesday morning with practice scheduled for 10 a.m. PT.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to meet with the media before practice, providing the first insight into what the team hopes to accomplish over the next few weeks.

While Harbaugh's comments will be worth monitoring, the biggest storylines will unfold on the field. The Chargers enter camp with several significant changes, most notably the additions of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary.

McDaniel is expected to reshape the offense with his creative run scheme, while O'Leary will put his own stamp on a defense that still stems from the Jesse Minter system.

Here are five roster questions that need to be answered before the end of training camp.

1. Can the Chargers' rushing attack finally become a weapon?

The Chargers' offense has relied too heavily on Justin Herbert to carry the load in recent years.

In 2025, Kimani Vidal led the backfield with 643 rushing yards and four total touchdowns, while first-round pick Omarion Hampton battled injuries that limited him to nine games. Hampton still rushed for 545 yards and scored five total touchdowns.

Herbert finished as the team's third-leading rusher with 498 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

McDaniel's arrival should immediately improve the ground game. His offenses in Miami consistently ranked among the league's best rushing attacks regardless of who was carrying the football.

Mike McDaniels of the Los Angeles Chargers on the field during mandatory minicamp at The Bolt on June 16, 2026 in El Segundo, California. Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune Mike McDaniels of the Los Angeles Chargers on the field during mandatory minicamp at The Bolt on June 16, 2026 in El Segundo, California.

The Chargers also added Keaton Mitchell in free agency. Buried behind Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, Mitchell consistently produced explosive plays whenever he touched the ball.

One of the biggest objectives during camp will be establishing the three-man rotation. Hampton is expected to be the lead back, but Vidal and Mitchell should both have meaningful roles in McDaniel's offense.

2. Can a linebacker challenge Denzel Perryman for his starting job?

Since Harbaugh arrived in Los Angeles, Denzel Perryman has been the starting linebacker next to Daiyan Henley. The problem has been availability.

Perryman missed six games in 2024 and another seven in 2025.

When healthy, he remains one of the Chargers' best run defenders, but the team needs more consistency at the position.

The Chargers return Troy Dye, Marlowe Wax and Del'Shawn Phillips, all of whom contributed last season. They also expected Junior Colson to emerge as the long-term answer after starring under Harbaugh at Michigan, but injuries have slowed his development.

Training camp should reveal where Colson stands, and whether anyone can legitimately challenge Perryman for the starting job alongside Henley.

3. Who will emerge behind the big three?

Wide receiver remains one of the biggest question marks on the roster, especially with Keenan Allen no longer in the room. Quentin Johnston is now the longest-tenured receiver, highlighting just how young this group has become.

The top three are clear: Johnston, Ladd McConkey and sophomore Tre Harris. All three figure to play major roles in McDaniel's offense and could post career-best numbers if everything comes together.

The bigger question is who steps up behind them.

Championship-caliber offenses need more than three dependable receivers.

Fourth-round pick Brenen Thompson brings elite speed after posting the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. McDaniel reportedly pushed for Thompson, and general manager Joe Hortiz made sure he got him.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith flashed throughout training camp last season but struggled to carve out a consistent role during the regular season. Derius Davis remains one of the league's better return specialists, but if Thompson wins that role because of his speed, Davis could find himself battling for a roster spot.

If the receivers behind the top three fail to separate themselves, don't be surprised if the Chargers look outside the organization for reinforcements.

4. How many safeties will the Chargers keep?

This has become an annual question because of the depth in the secondary.

Derwin James and Elijah Molden are obvious roster locks.

Behind them, safeties coach Adam Fuller will likely have four players competing for two, and possibly three, roster spots.

Los Angeles Chargers safety, Tony Jefferson (23) celebrates an interception during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers safety, Tony Jefferson (23) celebrates an interception during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.

Veteran Tony Jefferson remains one of the team's most valuable leaders. He finished fourth on the team with 57 tackles last season while adding seven passes defended and four interceptions. Off the field, he has become a mentor for younger players like fourth-round pick Genesis Smith and second-year safety RJ Mickens.

Mickens was forced into a larger defensive role because of injuries and responded with 29 tackles and two interceptions. Smith enters camp with intriguing ball skills, although tackling remains an area that needs improvement.

Because James frequently moves into the slot, the Chargers value versatility at safety, making the rotation throughout camp one of the more interesting position battles to watch.

5. Will the Chargers keep four or five edge rushers?

The Chargers' defense is built around its pass rush, and replacing Odafe Oweh's 10 sacks won't be easy.

The group is led by Khalil Mack, who enters camp healthy after an injury-plagued 2025 season. Tuli Tuipulotu is coming off a career-high 13 sacks and looks poised for another big year as he plays for his next contract.

First-round pick Akheem Mesidor joins the rotation after helping lead Miami to a national championship game against Indiana.

After those three, the competition becomes much more interesting.

Veteran Bud Dupree saw his role shrink after the Chargers acquired Oweh last season. Kyle Kennard, a draft pick a year ago, played primarily on special teams and saw limited defensive snaps.

One player worth watching is undrafted rookie Nadame Tucker out of Western Michigan.

Why?

He spent a season playing under Chris O'Leary at Western Michigan, giving him familiarity with the defensive coordinator's system.

Tucker flashed during OTAs and minicamp, even in non-contact practices. If he continues that momentum in pads, he has a legitimate chance to make the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie.