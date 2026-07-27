All AFC-West Division Team

June 23: AFC North

June 24: AFC East

June 27: AFC West

June 28: AFC South

June 29: NFC North

June 30: NFC East

June 31: NFC West

August 3: NFC South

AFC West All-Division Team

Building one all-division roster wasn't about simply picking the biggest names. Every selection came from a blend of recent PFF grades, Pro Bowl recognition, All-Pro caliber play, production, durability, scheme fit, and, yes, a little personal opinion.

Some of these choices will have fans nodding in agreement.

Others may spark heated debates.

That's exactly what makes an exercise like this so much fun. Is the highest-graded player always the best fit? Should reputation outweigh recent performance? Does upside matter more than proven production? Is a newcomer in the waiting?

Every position forces those questions.

This isn't meant to be the only correct roster it's the recipe for assembling the most complete AFC East super team entering the season. Four rivals. One elite roster.

Love it or hate it, if it gets you arguing football with your buddies, then I’ve done my job.

Let's dig in.