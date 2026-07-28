2026 All Division Team: AFC South

All AFC-South Division Team
- June 23: AFC North
- June 24: AFC East
- June 27: AFC West
- June 28: AFC South
- June 29: NFC North
- June 30: NFC East
- June 31: NFC West
- August 3: NFC South
Building one all-division roster wasn't about simply picking the biggest names. Every selection came from a blend of recent PFF grades, Pro Bowl recognition, All-Pro caliber play, production, durability, scheme fit, and, yes, a little personal opinion.
Some of these choices will have fans nodding in agreement.
Others may spark heated debates.
This isn't meant to be the only correct roster it's the recipe for assembling the most complete AFC East super team entering the season. Four rivals. One elite roster.
Every position forces those questions.
This isn't meant to be the only correct roster. It's our recipe for assembling the best possible AFC South team entering the 2026 season. Love it or hate it, if it gets you talking football with your buddies, then we've accomplished exactly what we set out to do.
Love it or hate it, if it gets you arguing about football with your buddies, then I’ve done my job.
Let's dig in.