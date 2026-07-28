Justin Herbert and Madison Beer announce engagement ahead of Chargers' 2026 Season

OS ANGELES — Justin Herbert already has one major victory before the 2026 NFL season even begins.

The Los Angeles Chargers franchise quarterback announced Tuesday that he is engaged to singer-songwriter Madison Beer, sharing the news in a joint Instagram post that simply read, "Meet my fiancé."

The announcement immediately became one of the biggest off-the-field stories of the NFL offseason, drawing more than 800,000 likes within the first hour and prompting congratulatory messages from fans, teammates and even the NFL's official Instagram account.

The engagement marks the latest chapter in one of sports and entertainment's most high-profile relationships.

Herbert and Beer first sparked dating speculation in August 2025 after they were spotted together on the set of Beer's music video. Their relationship became increasingly public throughout last football season, with Beer regularly attending Chargers games at SoFi Stadium.

The rumors were all but confirmed before the Chargers' Week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders when the couple shared a kiss on the sideline before kickoff.

From there, the two became a familiar sight around Los Angeles, attending a Dodgers World Series game together before later sitting courtside at Crypto.com Arena to cheer on the Lakers.

Earlier this year, Herbert stepped into Beer's world when he appeared as her co-star in the music video for "lovergirl," one of the standout tracks from her album locket deluxe. The project offered fans a rare glimpse of the notoriously private quarterback in front of the camera, showcasing a different side of one of the NFL's biggest stars.

Herbert also made headlines during the offseason when he missed part of the Chargers' voluntary offseason program to support Beer while she toured in support of the album.

Rather than criticize his quarterback, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh embraced the moment with his trademark humor.

"Do you need a ride to the airport?" Harbaugh joked when asked about Herbert's absence.

Harbaugh later added that he was happy his quarterback was supporting Beer, a response that reflected the strong relationship between coach and franchise player.

Now entering his seventh NFL season, Herbert has established himself as one of the league's elite quarterbacks while helping usher in a new era under Harbaugh. The Chargers enter the 2026 campaign with Super Bowl aspirations after an aggressive offseason that has raised expectations throughout the organization.

Tuesday's announcement adds another milestone to what has already been a memorable year for Herbert.

While the coming months will be defined by wins, losses and playoff expectations, the 27-year-old quarterback now has another celebration to look forward to beyond the football field.

For one of Los Angeles' biggest sports stars, the offseason ended with perhaps the most meaningful commitment of all.