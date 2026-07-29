CBS Sports 2027 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 First Round: Picks 1-32

Trevor Goosby NFL Draft Profile
- Height: 6’7”
- Weight: 312 lbs
"Listed at 6-foot-7 and just over 310 pounds, Goosby uses his frame exceptionally well as both a pass protector and run blocker, typically winning with length at the point of attack. Still filling out, his best football is ahead of him -- which is encouraging given what he's already shown." - CBS Sports
Atlanta adds an anchor to the offensive line in Trevor Goosby. Whoever the QB might be in 2027, having Goosby protecting your blindside is a plus.