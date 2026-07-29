2027 NFL Mock Draft: CBS Sports Edition (Picks 1-32)

"Mestemaker is a big-armed QB who layers the ball well on downfield throws but can also step on it when he needs to fit it in a tight window. He shows the ability to get through his reads while standing tall in the pocket, though he'll need to limit his interceptions (he had 11 in '25), some of which came on poor decisions, or throws in which he didn't set his feet. He'll see a step up in competition going from North Texas to Oklahoma State, and if he makes that jump, he'll be a name to watch in the fall." — Wilson